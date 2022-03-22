Judge Jackson points to horizontal precedent in Don McGahn opinion
02:25
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson described different types of precedent in response to Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, questioning her about the case requiring former White House counsel Don McGhan to testify to House impeachment investigators. Jackson cited horizontal precedent which she said aims to maintain consistency and keep predictability in the rule of law. March 22, 2022
02:25
