IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Border Patrol’s use of Amazon-owned ‘Wickr’ messaging app drawing scrutiny

    01:59

  • Defense officials discuss conflict in Ukraine during House hearing

    02:05

  • Tiger Woods announces he intends to play Masters tournament one year after crash

    02:19

  • Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

    04:45

  • Zelenskyy addresses U.N. Security Council: Russian ‘accountability must be inevitable’

    03:36

  • Oklahoma set to pass near-total abortion ban

    03:29

  • Ivermectin does not reduce Covid hospitalizations, study shows

    04:09

  • How new Wisconsin election rules impact voters with disabilities

    04:03
  • Now Playing

    Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poised for Supreme Court confirmation after Senate vote

    03:42
  • UP NEXT

    Family separated by war in Ukraine describe trying to stay in touch with each other

    04:52

  • Zelenskyy to address U.N. after accusing Russia of war crimes in Ukraine

    06:07

  • Three GOP Senators vote for Jackson in procedural vote

    07:10

  • Jury selection begins in trial of Parkland shooter Nikolas Cruz

    03:07

  • Migrants overwhelm Honduran border causing towns to claim state of emergencies

    02:17

  • North Dakota student takes great-grandmother to prom

    02:21

  • Man accused of killing Tinder date extradited to New York to face charges 

    03:39

  • Senate panel deadlocks on Judge Jackson while Sen. Schumer works to discharge nomination

    04:00

  • Kremlin relies on propaganda, censorship to shield Russians from reality of war

    03:49

  • Police arrest suspect involved in Sacramento mass shooting

    03:42

  • 'It was a scene of chaos': Community activist describes aftermath of Sacramento shooting

    02:21

NBC News NOW

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poised for Supreme Court confirmation after Senate vote

03:42

Senate Democrats, with the support of three Republicans, voted yesterday to move Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination from the deadlocked judiciary committee to the Senate floor, moving the judge one step closer to being confirmed as the next Supreme Court Justice. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell has the details. April 5, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Border Patrol’s use of Amazon-owned ‘Wickr’ messaging app drawing scrutiny

    01:59

  • Defense officials discuss conflict in Ukraine during House hearing

    02:05

  • Tiger Woods announces he intends to play Masters tournament one year after crash

    02:19

  • Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine

    04:45

  • Zelenskyy addresses U.N. Security Council: Russian ‘accountability must be inevitable’

    03:36

  • Oklahoma set to pass near-total abortion ban

    03:29

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All