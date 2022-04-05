Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poised for Supreme Court confirmation after Senate vote
03:42
Senate Democrats, with the support of three Republicans, voted yesterday to move Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court nomination from the deadlocked judiciary committee to the Senate floor, moving the judge one step closer to being confirmed as the next Supreme Court Justice. NBC News’ Leigh Ann Caldwell has the details. April 5, 2022
UP NEXT
Border Patrol’s use of Amazon-owned ‘Wickr’ messaging app drawing scrutiny
01:59
Defense officials discuss conflict in Ukraine during House hearing
02:05
Tiger Woods announces he intends to play Masters tournament one year after crash
02:19
Zelenskyy: ‘We have conclusive evidence’ of Russian war crimes in Ukraine
04:45
Zelenskyy addresses U.N. Security Council: Russian ‘accountability must be inevitable’