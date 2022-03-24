Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson prepares for final day of Supreme Court confirmation hearings
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is one step closer to a confirmation vote as she enters her last day of hearings after two days and nearly 24 hours of questioning from lawmakers. NBC News’ Ali Vitali explains what to expect from today’s hearing and whether Democrats are confident that Judge Jackson will be confirmed to the Supreme Court. March 24, 2022
