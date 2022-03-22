Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'Americans should be proud' of my Supreme Court nomination
03:01
Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will “make the court look more like America but also think more like America.” Jackson said she stands on the “shoulders of generations past” and Americans should be “proud” of her nomination. March 22, 2022
Now Playing
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson: 'Americans should be proud' of my Supreme Court nomination
03:01
UP NEXT
Judge Jackson does not directly compare herself to any justice: 'What I have is a record'
04:22
‘I have not’ used critical race theory to determine outcome of cases: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
01:40
Thousands of Ukrainians flee to the Carpathian Mountains for safety
05:31
Cruz questions Judge Jackson on critical race theory during confirmation hearing
03:14
Judge Jackson: Freedom of the press is 'necessary' in a democracy