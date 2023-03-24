IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Judge rules Meadows and other Trump aides must testify to grand jury

NBC News NOW

Judge rules Meadows and other Trump aides must testify to grand jury

Mark Meadows, alongside other key Trump aides, will have to testify to a grand jury in another investigation into former President Trump’s role in the January 6th insurrection. NBC’s Ryan Nobles has the details. March 24, 2023

    Judge rules Meadows and other Trump aides must testify to grand jury

