Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin’s defamation case against New York Times
03:51
A federal judge has announced that he will dismiss Sarah Palin’s defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, saying the former Alaska governor failed to meet the high standard of proof in a libel case. NBC News legal analyst Danny Cevallos explains why the judge made the decision to throw out the case and what could be next for Sarah Palin. Feb. 15, 2022
