Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times
00:25
A New York City federal judge dismissed Sarah Palin’s defamation suit against The New York Times. The judge disagreed with Palin’s claim that an editorial damaged her reputation. The jury will be allowed to finished deliberations. Feb. 14, 2022
$57 billion bipartisan bill would boost U.S. Postal Service
02:32
Now Playing
Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation case against The New York Times
00:25
UP NEXT
Accounting firm cuts ties with Trump Organization, retracts financial statements
03:51
Biden administration works to create ‘backbone of national charging network’ for electric vehicles
02:35
How President Zelenskyy’s comments about Russia attack date got lost in translation
03:31
How volunteers are stepping in to help protect amid surge in anti-Asian crime in New York