IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden has ‘complete confidence’ in Defense Secretary despite secret hospitalization

    02:44

  • The lasting impact of January 6th: Mayor Bowser on the battle to preserve America's democracy

    06:02

  • Supreme Court will hear Trump appeal over Colorado ballot ban

    02:30

  • White House addresses Iowa high school shooting

    01:37

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado’s ruling banning him on 2024 ballot

    01:46

  • Speaker Johnson: Situation at the southern border is 'unmitigated disaster'

    02:04

  • White House asks Supreme Court to allow razor wire at Texas border to be cut

    03:15

  • Police confirm Marjorie Taylor Greene was target of swatting incident on Christmas

    00:31

  • See inside the White House's transformation for Christmas

    02:32

  • Bidens make holiday visit to patients at Children's National Hospital

    07:09

  • Supreme Court rejects request to immediately hear Trump immunity claim

    02:05

  • White House announces new steps toward launching American Climate Corps

    02:29

  • Sandra Day O’Connor remembered at service in Washington

    01:51

  • Watch: Biden, Chief Justice Roberts honor Sandra Day O'Connor at funeral service

    02:36

  • Justice Sandra Day O’Connor celebrated during her funeral as a 'pioneer'

    02:08

  • Poll shows Biden losing support among young voters ahead of 2024 election

    02:40

  • Schumer delays Senate holiday recess to work on immigration deal

    02:04

  • Party-line House vote launches impeachment inquiry into Biden

    02:53

  • Sources: Democrats and White House may agree to Republican demands on border policy changes

    02:00

  • Biden meets with families of American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza

    02:38

NBC News NOW

Judges hear arguments over Trump's immunity claim in election interference case

04:17

NBC News' Yamiche Alcindor discusses the arguments made by lawyers for former President Trump and special counsel Jack Smith over his claim of presidential immunity in the federal election interference case.Jan. 9, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • UP NEXT

    Biden has ‘complete confidence’ in Defense Secretary despite secret hospitalization

    02:44

  • The lasting impact of January 6th: Mayor Bowser on the battle to preserve America's democracy

    06:02

  • Supreme Court will hear Trump appeal over Colorado ballot ban

    02:30

  • White House addresses Iowa high school shooting

    01:37

  • Trump asks Supreme Court to overturn Colorado’s ruling banning him on 2024 ballot

    01:46

  • Speaker Johnson: Situation at the southern border is 'unmitigated disaster'

    02:04
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All