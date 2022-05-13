IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Judy Gold speaks out on increasing threats and censorship for comedians

    06:54
  • UP NEXT

    Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for $195 million

    07:43

  • Late season flu rages throughout U.S.

    07:42

  • Biden announces expansion of high-speed internet for low-income households

    07:08

  • Women share intimate stories of their abortions

    08:53

  • Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak

    08:35

  • Ryan wins Ohio Senate nomination, DeWine nominee for governor, NBC News projects

    04:42

  • How a gay psychiatrist's 1972 speech changed the course of LGBTQ history

    08:21

  • New study sheds light on dogs' personalities challenging breed stereotypes

    06:58

  • January 6 committee chairman says hearings will begin June 9th

    00:59

  • U.S. figure skater Vincent Zhou discusses comeback

    08:22

  • States spotlight social justice and equity in cannabis industry

    07:48

  • Lawmakers are working to decriminalize marijuana

    08:33

  • Ford begins electric F-150 production, delivery expected to start next week

    06:54

  • Harvard announces $100 million fund after new study finds ties to slavery

    07:51

  • New technology may store captured carbon dioxide in concrete

    03:54

  • Florida Rep. Randy Fine sponsors bill to dissolve Disney's special governing status

    09:11

  • New Jersey community prioritizes social equity in recreational marijuana rollout 

    06:54

  • Train operators help evacuate millions of Ukrainians to safety

    03:50

  • Violent crime rates surge in U.S. during the pandemic

    07:39

NBC News NOW

Judy Gold speaks out on increasing threats and censorship for comedians

06:54

Before the “slap” at the Oscars, comedians across the U.S. have been facing increasing threats. NBC News’ Joshua Johnson is joined by actor and comedian Judy Gold to discuss how performers are dealing with the potential for violence. May 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Judy Gold speaks out on increasing threats and censorship for comedians

    06:54
  • UP NEXT

    Andy Warhol's portrait of Marilyn Monroe sells for $195 million

    07:43

  • Late season flu rages throughout U.S.

    07:42

  • Biden announces expansion of high-speed internet for low-income households

    07:08

  • Women share intimate stories of their abortions

    08:53

  • Americans react to Roe v. Wade opinion leak

    08:35

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All