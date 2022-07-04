IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: At least 6 dead, 24 injured in shooting at Highland Park, Illinois, Fourth of July parade

  • Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals of Trump to Justice Department

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    July Fourth celebrations canceled in Akron amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Bakery item prices expected to rise due to ongoing grain shortage

    03:54

  • CDC: One dead, 22 hospitalized in new listeria outbreak

    00:20

  • UCLA and USC will join the Big Ten in 2024

    00:21

  • Federal prosecutors say ex-officers involved in George Floyd's death should face prison time

    00:24

  • New Zealand designates Proud Boys as terrorist group

    00:17

  • Biden signals support for changing filibuster rule to codify abortion rights

    03:13

  • Supreme Court allows Biden administration to shut down Trump-era ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy

    04:54

  • How one company is training dogs to sniff out Covid-19

    03:48

  • Retailers imposing limits on morning-after pill purchases to avoid shortage

    02:23

  • 1 million monkeypox vaccines expected to be available by fall 

    02:39

  • Biden thanks Turkish president for supporting Sweden and Finland joining NATO

    02:01

  • Finland and Sweden invited to join NATO alliance

    02:10

  • Experts warn fights among states unlike anything since Civil War

    03:12

  • Former Senate Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger found dead in his home

    00:59

  • Actress Mary Mara found dead in New York river

    00:12

  • Asian Americans call for action over reproductive rights and racial violence

    02:52

  • Supreme Court rules in favor of high school football coach who prayed on field after games

    00:36

  • Ukrainian shopping mall shelled by Russian missiles, President Zelenskyy says

    02:56

NBC News NOW

July Fourth celebrations canceled in Akron amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

02:46

The mayor of Akron, Ohio, has canceled July Fourth celebrations and is enforcing a citywide curfew tonight after protesters took to the streets on Sunday night over the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker. NBC News’ Kathy Park has the details. July 4, 2022

  • Jan. 6 committee considers criminal referrals of Trump to Justice Department

    03:55
  • Now Playing

    July Fourth celebrations canceled in Akron amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

    02:46
  • UP NEXT

    Bakery item prices expected to rise due to ongoing grain shortage

    03:54

  • CDC: One dead, 22 hospitalized in new listeria outbreak

    00:20

  • UCLA and USC will join the Big Ten in 2024

    00:21

  • Federal prosecutors say ex-officers involved in George Floyd's death should face prison time

    00:24

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All