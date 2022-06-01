Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Depp-Heard trial

As the Johnny Depp defamation trial against Amber Heard enters its third day of deliberations, jurors will need to decide if an op-ed published in the Washington Post by Heard defamed Depp, her ex-husband. NBC News' Ron Allen has the latest details and explains why Judge Penney Azcarate advised jurors to consider if the op-ed's headline could have impacted Depp's career.June 1, 2022