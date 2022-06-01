Jurors begin third day of deliberations in Depp-Heard trial

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
As the Johnny Depp defamation trial against Amber Heard enters its third day of deliberations, jurors will need to decide if an op-ed published in the Washington Post by Heard defamed Depp, her ex-husband. NBC News' Ron Allen has the latest details and explains why Judge Penney Azcarate advised jurors to consider if the op-ed's headline could have impacted Depp's career.June 1, 2022

