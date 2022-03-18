Jurors hear recording of Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot during trial
00:22
During the trial of four men who are accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, jurors heard a recording of one of the suspects saying that he wanted to tie Whitmer to a table.March 18, 2022
Now Playing
Jurors hear recording of Gov. Whitmer kidnapping plot during trial
00:22
UP NEXT
Moderna seeks FDA approval for fourth Covid shot
01:01
Covid surge in Europe could cause U.S. cases to rise in spring
01:51
North Carolina state investigators probing Mark Meadows’ voter registration
00:19
Chapman University professor sues students for posting exams online
00:23
Biden holds call with Chinese President Xi Jinping