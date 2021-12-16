Jurors hear testimony on use of force in Kim Potter trial
In the trial of Kim Potter, the police officer who is accused of shooting Daunte Wright near Minneapolis, the prosecution called experts, family, and the man who trained Potter to the stand. The defense is arguing that Potter meant to use her taser and the use of force was justified. NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster has the details.Dec. 16, 2021
Jurors hear testimony on use of force in Kim Potter trial
