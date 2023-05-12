Jury deliberations begin in trial of Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children

- Now Playing
Jury deliberations begin in trial of Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children04:03
- UP NEXT
76ers star James Harden meets Michigan State University shooting victim01:24
Artificial intelligence helping recycling center sort waste02:16
Peloton recalling over two million exercise bikes01:40
Main suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance to be extradited to U.S.01:38
Title 42 set to end tonight as U.S. prepares for migrant influx03:26
Migrant influx impacting cities across the U.S.02:08
Trump files notice of intent to appeal verdict in E. Jean Carroll case00:20
Houston lesbian bar denied insurance over drag shows, owner says01:29
Trump doubles down on 2020 fraud claims during presidential town hall04:24
Biden blames Republicans for ‘holding economy hostage’ over debt ceiling03:55
Rep. Santos vows to ‘fight the witch hunt’ after 13-count federal indictment04:27
What impact could ending Title 42 have on border cities?04:12
Missing Ohio EMT disappeared after going out to her car01:05
Army sergeant in Texas sentenced to 25 years in murder of protester02:14
Community mourning after Texas mall shooting kills eight02:36
Wife identified as husband’s killer in 1961 Miami cold case02:23
Shooting at Virginia hospital leaves 1 employee dead, another in custody01:37
Street artist transforms signs around New York City01:45
Record-breaking number of migrants crossing into US one day before Title 42 ends02:42
- Now Playing
Jury deliberations begin in trial of Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children04:03
- UP NEXT
76ers star James Harden meets Michigan State University shooting victim01:24
Artificial intelligence helping recycling center sort waste02:16
Peloton recalling over two million exercise bikes01:40
Main suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance to be extradited to U.S.01:38
Title 42 set to end tonight as U.S. prepares for migrant influx03:26
Play All