Jury deliberations begin in trial of Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children

Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of Lori Vallow who was charged in connection to the murder of her two youngest children, 7-year-old Joshua Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. The children disappeared back in 2019 until police found their bodies on a property belonging to their stepfather and Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell. NBC News' Dana Griffin shares the latest. May 12, 2023

