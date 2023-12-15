IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

Jury deliberations continue in Giuliani defamation trial

03:41

Jury deliberations are set to resume in Rudy Giuliani's civil defamation trial related to false claims he made about two former election workers in Georgia. NBC News' Ryan Reilly reports on why Giuliani didn't take the stand and what to expect from a verdict.Dec. 15, 2023

