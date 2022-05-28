IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jury deliberations are underway in Depp-Heard $50 million defamation trial

NBC News NOW

Jury deliberations are underway in Depp-Heard $50 million defamation trial

Jury deliberations have begun in the $50 million defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. NBC News’ Steve Patterson reports on how their legal teams made closing arguments in one last effort to win over the jury.May 28, 2022

    Jury deliberations are underway in Depp-Heard $50 million defamation trial

