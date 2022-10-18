IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jury finds analyst behind Steele dossier not guilty

NBC News NOW

Jury finds analyst behind Steele dossier not guilty

A jury has acquitted an analyst behind the so called Steele dossier on four counts of lying to the FBI, dealing a major blow to the special counsel overseeing the investigation into the FBI’s Trump-Russia probe. Oct. 18, 2022

