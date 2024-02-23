IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jury finds NRA and former CEO Wayne LaPierre liable in civil corruption trial
Feb. 23, 202403:34
  • Now Playing

    Jury finds NRA and former CEO Wayne LaPierre liable in civil corruption trial

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon: Balloon flying over western U.S. is not a national security threat

    02:51

  • Person of interest being questioned in Georgia student's death

    02:10

  • Woman found dead on University of Georgia campus

    00:54

  • North Carolina school takes down controversial segregation-era display

    03:03

  • Video shows police open fire on California man holding a fork

    03:09

  • Mexican president doxes New York Times journalists during press conference

    03:47

  • Former students of 'Yoga to the People' speak out on alleged troubling culture

    05:07

  • Texas Southern University offers aviation program to bring diversity to field

    05:13

  • Biden meets with Navalny's widow, praises the Russian opposition leader

    01:41

  • U.S. successfully lands on the moon for the first time in more than 50 years

    07:03

  • A look into the 'sober curious' movement

    03:35

  • ‘We care about each other’: Seniors find community through line dancing

    02:51

  • How to use your iPhone in 'SOS mode' amid AT&T outage

    03:08

  • Cause of AT&T outage is still unknown as thousands are without service

    01:42

  • Pennsylvania teacher dresses up as trailblazers for Black History Month

    03:11

  • WATCH: LA firefighters rescue horse from an apparent sinkhole

    00:44

  • New York man pleads guilty in 2023 kidnapping of 9-year-old girl

    01:33

  • Trial begins in New York over handwritten lyrics of 'Hotel California'

    03:02

  • Fake explicit video of TikTok creator trends on X despite platform rules

    06:06

NBC News NOW

Jury finds NRA and former CEO Wayne LaPierre liable in civil corruption trial

03:34

A jury has found the NRA and former CEO Wayne Pierre liable in a civil corruption trial. The judge ruled LaPierre diverted millions of dollars from the National Rifle Association to live luxuriously while the group failed to monitor its finances.  The verdict comes after five days of deliberations and ends a seven-week long civil corruption trial in New York City. Feb. 23, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Jury finds NRA and former CEO Wayne LaPierre liable in civil corruption trial

    03:34
  • UP NEXT

    Pentagon: Balloon flying over western U.S. is not a national security threat

    02:51

  • Person of interest being questioned in Georgia student's death

    02:10

  • Woman found dead on University of Georgia campus

    00:54

  • North Carolina school takes down controversial segregation-era display

    03:03

  • Video shows police open fire on California man holding a fork

    03:09
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All