Jury finds three former officers guilty of depriving George Floyd's civil rights
04:08
A jury found the three former Minneapolis police officers guilty of depriving George Floyd of his civil rights while acting under government authority. NBC News’ Shaquille Brewster reports from Minnesota following the verdict. Feb. 24, 2022
