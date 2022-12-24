IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New video shows OnlyFans model moments after allegedly killing boyfriend

    03:11

  • Three dead in shooting outside Paris Kurdish center

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Jury finds Tory Lanez guilty in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Convicted killer 'The Serpent' to be released

    02:16

  • Jury will now decide if Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion

    02:58

  • California woman guilty of stepfather's murder over nude photos

    02:03

  • Arkansas found buried under floorboards died after 'punishment'

    02:12

  • Search underway for Ohio kidnapping suspect, missing infant

    01:31

  • March 2021: New Jersey landlord accused of sex crimes against tenants

    01:29

  • Man disguised as officer shoots two inside D.C. youth facility

    01:07

  • Mom and stepdad arrested in disappearance of 11-year-old daughter 

    02:29

  • Search for missing North Carolina 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues

    01:50

  • Idaho police determine abandoned white Hyundai unrelated to case

    02:30

  • Scott Peterson denied new trial in 2002 death of his pregnant wife

    00:26

  • Scott Peterson denied new trial in 2002 death of his pregnant wife

    01:44

  • Aaron Dean sentenced to 11 years, 10 months in shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson

    00:42

  • Facial scanners flag mom for ejection at Rockettes performance

    03:51

  • Missouri set to execute first openly transgender death row inmate

    01:50

  • New York unveils Central Park gate honoring 'Exonerated 5'

    01:49

  • Amber Heard settles, will pay Johnny Depp one million

    03:26

NBC News NOW

Jury finds Tory Lanez guilty in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

03:11

A Los Angeles jury found Tory Lanez guilty of all three felony charges he was facing in the shooting of fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion. NBC News’ Niala Charles has more on the trial that drew nationwide attention, including rumors and misinformation that Megan herself called tortuous. Dec. 24, 2022

  • New video shows OnlyFans model moments after allegedly killing boyfriend

    03:11

  • Three dead in shooting outside Paris Kurdish center

    01:54
  • Now Playing

    Jury finds Tory Lanez guilty in shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

    03:11
  • UP NEXT

    Convicted killer 'The Serpent' to be released

    02:16

  • Jury will now decide if Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion

    02:58

  • California woman guilty of stepfather's murder over nude photos

    02:03

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All