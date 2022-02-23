IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Newlyweds and new parents celebrate 2/22/22

    02:12
  • Now Playing

    Jury hears closing arguments in trial of ex-officers charged in George Floyd killing  

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia authorities arrest alleged carjacking ringleader as auto thefts surge in U.S.

    03:00

  • Colombia legalizes abortion up to six months sparking controversy

    03:28

  • Ohio doctor accused of intentionally overdosing patients on fentanyl stands trial

    03:32

  • Millions of Americans impacted by back to back winter storms

    03:09

  • Blinken calls off meeting with Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov

    01:52

  • Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planned for Thursday

    01:52

  • Dr. Paul Farmer, renowed physicist and humanitarian dies at age 62

    00:12

  • Ukrainian journalist: Our people are 'tired of being the battlefield of civilizations'

    02:09

  • Sen. Graham calls on Biden to 'push back against Putin'

    02:57

  • Russian Federation Council authorizes Putin to use Russian military abroad

    02:50

  • White House now calling Russian movements in Ukraine an 'invasion'

    02:12

  • Men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty of hate crime charges

    03:10

  • Closing arguments begin in federal trial of ex-officers charged in Floyd killing

    03:20

  • Colombia's highest court decriminalizes abortions up to 24 weeks of gestation

    00:27

  • Longest-running animated kids series 'Arthur' ends after 25 seasons

    00:32

  • Queen Elizabeth cancels planned virtual engagements due to Covid symptoms

    00:29

  • Police admit to arresting wrong student in Florida school threat

    02:49

  • Six people stabbed on NYC subway prior to new safety measures 

    04:52

NBC News NOW

Jury hears closing arguments in trial of ex-officers charged in George Floyd killing  

01:35

The closing arguments began in the federal trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the killing of George Floyd. NBC News’ Meagan Fitzgerald reports on how the prosecution is making the case that the officers knew Floyd needed medical help and chose not to act. Feb. 23, 2022

  • Newlyweds and new parents celebrate 2/22/22

    02:12
  • Now Playing

    Jury hears closing arguments in trial of ex-officers charged in George Floyd killing  

    01:35
  • UP NEXT

    Philadelphia authorities arrest alleged carjacking ringleader as auto thefts surge in U.S.

    03:00

  • Colombia legalizes abortion up to six months sparking controversy

    03:28

  • Ohio doctor accused of intentionally overdosing patients on fentanyl stands trial

    03:32

  • Millions of Americans impacted by back to back winter storms

    03:09

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All