Jury hears from former Trump Organization executive in hush money trial
May 6, 202403:46
NBC News NOW

Jury hears from former Trump Organization executive in hush money trial

03:46

Former Trump Organization controller Jeff McConney was called to testify in the New York hush money trial against former President Trump and was questioned about his role in payments Trump had made that led to the charges. NBC News' Yasmin Vossoughian and Danny Cevallos report on what the jury heard and the judge's decision to fine Trump for another violation of his gag order.May 6, 2024

