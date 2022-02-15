Jury rules against Sarah Palin in defamation case against The New York Times
03:16
A jury rejected former governor of Alaska Sarah Palin’s liable claim against The New York Times. The jury said there was insufficient evidence to prove that the Times defamed her in a 2017 editorial. Feb. 15, 2022
