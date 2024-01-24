IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

BREAKING: Russia accuses Ukraine of shooting down a military plane that was carrying 65 Ukrainian POWs. Kyiv says it is looking into the crash.

    Jury selection begins for mother of Oxford High School shooter

NBC News NOW

Jury selection begins for mother of Oxford High School shooter

04:28

Jury selection is underway for the involuntary manslaughter trial of the mother of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. Jennifer Crumbley has asked the judge for her son to testify in her trial. NBC News’ Danny Cevallos breaks down why the jury selection in this case is so important as many Michigan residents are known to have firearms in the home.Jan. 24, 2024

