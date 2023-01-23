Why it could be a challenge to find an impartial jury for murder trial of Alex Murdaugh

Jury selection began in the trial of Alex Murdaugh, who is accused of murdering his wife, Margaret, and their son, Paul, with a shotgun and rifle. NBC News' Catie Beck reports on why, despite 900 potential jurors, it could be a challenge to find an impartial jury. Jan. 23, 2023