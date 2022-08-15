IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Jury selection begins in R. Kelly's federal trial on child sex abuse videos

03:41

Two months after R. Kelly was sentenced on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges, the R&B singer is back in court for a second trial in Chicago related to videos of child sex abuse. NBC News Danny Cevallos reports on how this federal trial relates to his 2008 criminal acquittal.Aug. 15, 2022

