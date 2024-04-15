IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Jury selection begins in Trump hush money criminal trial
April 15, 202403:49
    Jury selection begins in Trump hush money criminal trial

NBC News NOW

Jury selection begins in Trump hush money criminal trial

03:49

Former President Trump is in court in New York as jury selection begins in the hush money criminal trial against him. NBC News' Yasmin Vossoughian reports on what Trump had to say to reporters as he arrived at the courthouse.April 15, 2024

