  • Pro-Russian officials in Kherson warn civilians to evacuate ahead of Ukrainian counteroffensive

    Jury selection to begin in Trump Organization criminal trial

    NBC News poll shows high voter engagement ahead of November midterms

  • Sen. Warnock releases new attack ads as Georgia Senate midterm fight heats up

  • Could Boris Johnson return to 10 Downing Street following Liz Truss’ resignation?

  • From the subway to Broadway: Performer Jared Grimes shares his untraditional story

  • President Biden to join campaign trail ahead of midterm elections

  • What happens next after British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation?

  • British Prime Minister Liz Truss faces growing pressure to resign

  • U.S. to tap back into oil reserve as gas prices spike nationwide

  • How election security is ramping up ahead of midterm elections

  • Mississippi River hits historic low levels amid drought

  • Russian President Putin announces martial law in annexed Ukrainian regions

  • Trump set to be deposed in E. Jean Carroll rape defamation case

  • Pro-Russian officials warn of major Ukrainian offensive in Kherson

  • How Biden’s pledge to codify Roe v. Wade could motivate Democratic voters

  • Ye could face lawsuit after making false comments about George Floyd’s death

  • Russia ramps up attacks on key Ukrainian infrastructure targets

  • Trial over Arkansas’ ban on gender-affirming care for trans children begins

  • Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio to take on challenger Val Demings in first debate

Jury selection to begin in Trump Organization criminal trial

Jury selection is set to begin in the criminal trial of the Trump Organization, which prosecutors allege that the former president’s company took part in a 15-year scheme to compensate top executives in order to avoid paying taxes. NBC News’ Tom Winter breaks down what to expect from the trial and how it could impact former President Trump.Oct. 24, 2022

