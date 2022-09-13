IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jury to decide how much Alex Jones should pay families of Sandy Hook victims for second time  

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    August's CPI rose 0.1%, an unexpected slight increase

    07:04

  • DOJ issued 40 subpoenas last week to Trump allies over efforts to overturn 2020 election

    03:39

  • King Charles III greets crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace

    02:48

  • International leaders pay tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

    02:16

  • Queen Elizabeth’s former bodyguard shares story of her quick wit, sense of humor

    02:46

  • Tributes pour in following the death of Queen Elizabeth II

    05:38

  • How HBCUs are changing the landscape of college athletics

    04:53

  • Queen Elizabeth under “medical supervision,” Buckingham Palace says

    02:33

  • Texas judge rules employers not required to cover HIV prevention pills

    03:31

  • Steve Bannon expected to turn himself in over New York state charges

    04:14

  • Five Texas DPS officers investigated for inaction during Uvalde school shooting

    04:40

  • Students eligible for Covid booster vaccines as new school year begins

    03:45

  • California braces for rolling blackouts amid record breaking heat

    04:09

  • Pennsylvania emerges as key battleground ahead of midterm elections

    05:13

  • U.N. to release findings after inspecting Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

    03:22

  • How new British Prime Minister Liz Truss could impact U.S., U.K.’s ‘special relationship’

    04:22

  • Uvalde students ‘scared for their lives’ on first day of school, parent says

    03:44

  • Firefighters battle ‘continued fires’ raging across California

    03:10

  • Judge grants Trump’s request for special master to review Mar-a-Lago documents

    06:23

NBC News NOW

Jury to decide how much Alex Jones should pay families of Sandy Hook victims for second time  

04:00

Alex Jones will go on trial a second time for calling the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax weeks after a Texas jury awarded $50 million to one victim's family for his defamatory remarks. NBC News' Ron Allen reports that multiple families are involved in the second trial in Connecticut and how the potential damages awarded there could far exceed that of the previous trial. Sept. 13, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Jury to decide how much Alex Jones should pay families of Sandy Hook victims for second time  

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    August's CPI rose 0.1%, an unexpected slight increase

    07:04

  • DOJ issued 40 subpoenas last week to Trump allies over efforts to overturn 2020 election

    03:39

  • King Charles III greets crowds gathered at Buckingham Palace

    02:48

  • International leaders pay tribute to Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II

    02:16

  • Queen Elizabeth’s former bodyguard shares story of her quick wit, sense of humor

    02:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All