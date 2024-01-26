IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jury to decide how much Trump should pay Carroll for defamation

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    China cites U.S. demand as a top concern ahead of talks on fentanyl smuggling

    03:23

  • Amazon's Ring will stop allowing police to request footage through its app

    01:53

  • Alabama AG praises nitrogen gas as a 'proven' execution method

    02:56

  • CIA director deployed to help with hostage deal talks

    01:44

  • Inside the alarming trend of 'swatting'

    04:18

  • Testimony begins in case against Michigan school shooter's mother

    02:16

  • Trump briefly testifies in E. Jean Carroll defamation case

    02:44

  • Consumer spending fuels better than expected economic growth

    02:11

  • Millions face flood risks as relentless rain soaks Southeast states

    02:45

  • Ohio bans gender-affirming care for trans minors

    02:09

  • Video shows crash of Russian jet allegedly carrying Ukrainian POWs

    01:57

  • Dangerous flooding expected across Southern states

    03:40

  • Audio: Arizona GOP chair appears to bribe Kari Lake not to run for Senate

    01:44

  • Charles Osgood, 'CBS Sunday Morning' host, dies at 91

    00:29

  • How one TikToker pinpoints users’ locations to teach online safety

    02:47

  • Pentagon identifies Navy SEALs lost off coast of Somalia

    02:29

  • Alec Baldwin indicted by New Mexico grand jury in 'Rust' shooting

    02:42

  • North Carolina teacher goes viral for TikTok financial lessons 

    02:57

  • Dispute over federal access to Texas border deepens

    02:23

NBC News NOW

Jury to decide how much Trump should pay Carroll for defamation

02:21

Closing arguments wrapped up in the defamation trial against former President Donald Trump, and a jury is now set to decide how much money he is to pay E. Jean Carroll for public comments he made. Carroll is seeking at least $10 million in the case. Jan. 26, 2024

Get more newsLiveon
  • Now Playing

    Jury to decide how much Trump should pay Carroll for defamation

    02:21
  • UP NEXT

    China cites U.S. demand as a top concern ahead of talks on fentanyl smuggling

    03:23

  • Amazon's Ring will stop allowing police to request footage through its app

    01:53

  • Alabama AG praises nitrogen gas as a 'proven' execution method

    02:56

  • CIA director deployed to help with hostage deal talks

    01:44

  • Inside the alarming trend of 'swatting'

    04:18
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All