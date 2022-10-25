Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference testimony subpoena

Adidas cutting ties with Kanye West shows ‘consequences to antisemitism,’ Anti-Defamation League says02:33
Biden to get updated Covid booster to encourage Americans to get the shot03:32
Rishi Sunak admits ‘mistakes were made’ as he becomes British prime minister04:33
- Now Playing
Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference testimony subpoena04:01
- UP NEXT
Brittney Griner’s legal team appeals her nine-year sentence in a Russian prison03:21
Early voting breaks records in some states ahead of midterms elections05:39
Rishi Sunak set to become first British Asian Prime Minister of U.K.08:29
Ron DeSantis, Charlie Crist to face off in Florida’s only gubernatorial debate03:56
Migrant crossings at southern border during 2022 break previous record03:58
Pro-Russian officials in Kherson warn civilians to evacuate ahead of Ukrainian counteroffensive04:30
Jury selection to begin in Trump Organization criminal trial03:52
NBC News poll shows high voter engagement ahead of November midterms04:30
Sen. Warnock releases new attack ads as Georgia Senate midterm fight heats up04:14
Could Boris Johnson return to 10 Downing Street following Liz Truss’ resignation?04:42
From the subway to Broadway: Performer Jared Grimes shares his untraditional story05:54
President Biden to join campaign trail ahead of midterm elections04:42
What happens next after British Prime Minister Liz Truss' resignation?03:07
British Prime Minister Liz Truss faces growing pressure to resign04:32
U.S. to tap back into oil reserve as gas prices spike nationwide04:07
How election security is ramping up ahead of midterm elections05:57
Adidas cutting ties with Kanye West shows ‘consequences to antisemitism,’ Anti-Defamation League says02:33
Biden to get updated Covid booster to encourage Americans to get the shot03:32
Rishi Sunak admits ‘mistakes were made’ as he becomes British prime minister04:33
- Now Playing
Justice Clarence Thomas blocks Sen. Lindsey Graham’s election interference testimony subpoena04:01
- UP NEXT
Brittney Griner’s legal team appeals her nine-year sentence in a Russian prison03:21
Early voting breaks records in some states ahead of midterms elections05:39
Play All