4 police officers federally charged in Breonna Taylor's death

    Justice Department charges four Louisville officers over Breonna Taylor's death

    Pat Cipollone subpoenaed by federal grand jury in Jan. 6 probe

    02:46

  • 400 migrant families reunited after being separated while crossing illegally into the U.S.

    01:37

  • Trump endorses 'Eric' in Missouri Senate primary with multiple candidates named Eric

    02:19

  • House Speaker Pelosi arrives in Taiwan despite threats from China

    03:34

  • Biden continues to test positive in 'rebound' Covid case, remains in isolation

    01:39

  • Potential stop in Taiwan looms over Pelosi's Asia trip

    01:59

  • Kansas will be first in nation to vote on state protections of abortion rights

    06:01

  • Kentucky floods death toll rises to at least 30 with hundreds unaccounted for, governor says

    02:30

  • At least 16 dead as death toll continues to rise in Kentucky floods

    03:44

  • Flash flooding and torrential rain devastate southeastern Kentucky

    00:48

  • GDP falls for second straight quarter as economy shrinks amid recession fears

    05:04

  • An inside look at new Netflix docuseries ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’

    06:41

  • Former Minneapolis police officers being sentenced for violating George Floyd’s civil rights

    02:53

  • Brittney Griner testifies in Russia drug trial, maintains she did not intend to break law

    06:14

  • House Oversight Committee holds hearing with gun manufacturers

    02:16

  • Pence encourages Republicans to 'focus on the future,' not past elections

    01:47

  • Congress moves to address drug pricing, same-sex marriage and more before summer recess

    03:23

  • Vice President Harris discusses reproductive rights as Indiana debates tighter abortion laws

    04:02

  • How genetics, other factors can prevent Covid infections

    02:59

Justice Department charges four Louisville officers over Breonna Taylor's death

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced that the Justice Department has charged four current and former Louisville police officers with civil rights violations relating to the death of Breonna Taylor, including falsifying the affidavit used to obtain a search warrant. NBC's Ken Dilanian has details.Aug. 4, 2022

