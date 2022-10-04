Justice Department lays out Oath Keepers’ alleged plans for armed rebellion during Jan. 6

Opening statements concluded on Monday in the trial of four members of the Oath Keepers and the militia group’s leader, Steward Rhodes, who are facing charges of seditious conspiracy for their alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly and Danny Cevallos break down why prosecutors are trying to establish a connection between the Oath Keepers and the White House and what kind of defense the militia group's lawyers presented in yesterdays opening arguments. Oct. 4, 2022