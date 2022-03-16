IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Shalanda Young confirmed as first Black woman to lead White House budget office

    00:15

  • Biden administration weighs sending 'switchblade' drones to Ukraine following Zelenskyy plea

    02:56
  • Now Playing

    Justice Department to charge Chinese agents with intimidating critics in the U.S.

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Labrador retrievers rank number one on list of most popular U.S. dog breeds for 31 years

    00:17

  • 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Japan

    00:24

  • U.S. Defense Secretary Austin attends summit with NATO countries in Brussels

    03:50

  • Senate passes daylight saving time bill: What happens next?

    04:17

  • How Europeans are helping to house Ukrainian refugees

    04:53

  • Russia intensifies attacks on civilian targets in major Ukrainian cities

    03:30

  • Inside Ukraine's nuclear power plant headquarters

    03:50

  • Prosecutor announces Chicago officers won’t be charged for two deadly shootings

    03:31

  • 90-year-old woman receives hundreds of birthday cards after viral campaign

    01:54

  • Convicted con-artist Anna Sorokin fights deportation to Germany

    02:38

  • D.C. mayor: Suspect in custody after violent attacks on ‘members of our community’ 

    05:41

  • How the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate increase will likely affect you

    04:05

  • Suspect in Museum of Modern Art stabbing arrested 

    01:17

  • China's worst Covid outbreak since 2020 leads to lockdowns, mass testing

    02:35

  • Ukraine's drones have lethal impact on Russian forces

    02:47

  • Democrats to report $14 million in fundraising from February

    01:25

  • Manchin denies support for Biden's Federal Reserve Board nominee

    03:13

NBC News NOW

Justice Department to charge Chinese agents with intimidating critics in the U.S.

01:46

The Department of Justice will be charging Chinese agents with intimidating critics of their government in the U.S., including a congressional candidate. NBC's Pete Williams has details.March 16, 2022

  • Shalanda Young confirmed as first Black woman to lead White House budget office

    00:15

  • Biden administration weighs sending 'switchblade' drones to Ukraine following Zelenskyy plea

    02:56
  • Now Playing

    Justice Department to charge Chinese agents with intimidating critics in the U.S.

    01:46
  • UP NEXT

    Labrador retrievers rank number one on list of most popular U.S. dog breeds for 31 years

    00:17

  • 7.3 magnitude earthquake strikes northern Japan

    00:24

  • U.S. Defense Secretary Austin attends summit with NATO countries in Brussels

    03:50

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All