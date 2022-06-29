IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison on sex trafficking conviction

    02:21

  • Death toll rises to 53 in truck smuggling tragedy 

    00:37
    Justice Stephen Breyer to step down from Supreme Court Thursday

    00:46
    Texas law banning abortion temporarily blocked by court

    02:01

  • Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court

    03:58

  • Ghislaine Maxwell apologizes to victims in court

    03:58

  • How Florida school elections are becoming political battlegrounds

    02:49

  • Multiple injured after Amtrak train derailment in Missouri

    00:37

  • McConnell on overturning Roe v. Wade: 'Sometimes the precedent is outdated or wrong'

    01:07

  • How overturning Roe v. Wade impacts people across the U.S. 

    05:52

  • Sen. Collins: Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade an 'ill-considered action'

    01:55

  • Louisiana gov. signs bill to criminalize abortion providers

    01:48

  • NFL Commissioner Goodell testifies on allegations of workplace misconduct in Washington Commanders organization

    04:07

  • At least 1,000 dead after 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan

    02:37

  • How Americans have honored Juneteenth for over 150 years

    02:18

  • Iowa Supreme Court says abortion is not protected by state constitution

    01:40

  • Trump comments on Jan. 6 hearings at Nashville conference

    03:19

  • FDA panel recommends emergency use of Moderna Covid vaccine for kids

    02:09

  • Dr. Fauci tests positive for Covid-19

    00:22

  • Senators negotiating new gun laws running into complications over red flag grants

    03:56

Justice Stephen Breyer to step down from Supreme Court Thursday

00:46

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will step down after the last decisions of the term are released Thursday. Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will likely be sworn in shortly after his retirement. NBC's Pete Williams reports.June 29, 2022

  • Now Playing

  • UP NEXT

