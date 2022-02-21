Justin Bieber cancels show after testing positive for Covid

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
UP NEXT
At least six people stabbed in NYC subway over the weekend00:25
Wrestling icon The Undertaker to be inducted into W.W.E. hall of fame03:35
Closing arguments to begin in federal hate crime trial of men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing04:47
Biden agrees to meet Putin in principle if Russia does not invade Ukraine05:10
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy endorses Liz Cheney’s primary opponent03:33
Cargo ship full of luxury cars caught on fire in Atlantic02:48
Watch: Bodycam captures Phoenix police officers ambushed by suspect02:19
Soldier surprises sister while teaching in her first-grade classroom02:00
Latino group projects higher voter turnout for midterms in battleground states02:03
Trump took classified documents from White House, National Archives confirms01:22
Group of prosecutors pushing to end death penalty across America01:48
How saltwater may have affected Surfside building’s foundation ahead of 2021 collapse01:37
Historic donation set to fast-track research into treating liver disease03:13
Millions across U.K. told to stay home as Storm Eunice brings severe winds00:30
Bald eagles show signs of widespread lead poisoning00:23
WATCH: Kim Potter sentenced to 2 years for Daunte Wright killing01:43
Kim Potter to Daunte Wright's family: 'I am so sorry that I hurt you so badly'01:27
Father of Daunte Wright at Kim Potter sentencing: 'He was my reason to do better'03:53
How the move to 5G could impact alarm systems and medical devices03:41
California unveils plan to live with virus post-pandemic: What is an endemic stage?03:32
Justin Bieber cancels show after testing positive for Covid00:13
Justin Bieber has canceled his show in Las Vegas after testing positive for Covid-19. The show has been rescheduled for June 28.Feb. 21, 2022
UP NEXT
At least six people stabbed in NYC subway over the weekend00:25
Wrestling icon The Undertaker to be inducted into W.W.E. hall of fame03:35
Closing arguments to begin in federal hate crime trial of men convicted in Ahmaud Arbery killing04:47
Biden agrees to meet Putin in principle if Russia does not invade Ukraine05:10
House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy endorses Liz Cheney’s primary opponent03:33
Cargo ship full of luxury cars caught on fire in Atlantic02:48