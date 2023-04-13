IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Justin J. Pearson reinstated as Tennessee representative

04:42

A Tennessee committee voted unanimously to reinstate ousted state lawmaker Justin J. Pearson after he was expelled from the legislator for taking part in a new gun law protests last week. NBC News’ Kathy Park reports from Nashville. April 13, 2023

