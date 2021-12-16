Kabul’s only Covid hospital faces major supply issues amid multiple crises
04:22
The only hospital equipped to take Covid-19 patients in Kabul, Afghanistan, is facing major supply shortages, with oxygen and medical equipment quickly running out. NBC News’ Richard Engel explains how the hospital is coping as the world braces for a wave of the omicron variant. Dec. 16, 2021
