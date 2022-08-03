IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rusty Bowers loses to Trump-backed opponent in Arizona senate race

    01:26

  • Trump-backed candidate Blake Masters wins Arizona Senate GOP nomination

    05:11
  • Now Playing

    Kansans uphold state’s abortion rights in ‘against the odds’ vote

    04:04
  • UP NEXT

    Fortune announces world’s top-earning companies for 2022

    02:40

  • Biden administration sues Idaho over state’s near total abortion ban

    04:03

  • Senate passed PACT Act, providing health care to veterans exposed to burn pits

    03:30

  • How climate-conscious consumers can make a difference

    03:23

  • Robotics company helps New York seniors combat loneliness

    03:50

  • Senate Democrats prepare to vote on key legislation ahead of August recess

    03:28

  • How Trump’s endorsements could impact key primary elections in Arizona, Missouri

    04:24

  • Flood alerts in effect in Kentucky as rainfall continues after deadly floods

    05:01

  • New York issues state of emergency over monkeypox spread

    03:10

  • Trump, Pence-backed candidates to face off in Arizona’s GOP governor primary

    03:34

  • First grain ship leaves Ukrainian port after months of Russian blockade

    01:48

  • Jan. 6 Capitol rioter faces 15-year-sentence after ‘domestic terrorism’ conviction

    03:59

  • Death toll from Kentucky floods expected to rise as heavy rain continues

    03:52

  • What should you do if you win the billion-dollar Mega Millions jackpot?

    03:38

  • China warns U.S. during Biden, Xi call amid rising tensions over Taiwan

    03:11

  • How to avoid being scammed via text message

    02:25

  • How soaring inflation, extreme heat are impacting vulnerable families in Arizona

    03:55

NBC News NOW

Kansans uphold state’s abortion rights in ‘against the odds’ vote

04:04

Voters in Kansas are celebrating after overwhelmingly rejecting a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution that would have stripped abortion protections. NBC News’ Dasha Burns breaks down how voters on both sides of the issue are reacting and what it could mean for the wider abortion debate. Aug. 3, 2022

  • Rusty Bowers loses to Trump-backed opponent in Arizona senate race

    01:26

  • Trump-backed candidate Blake Masters wins Arizona Senate GOP nomination

    05:11
  • Now Playing

    Kansans uphold state’s abortion rights in ‘against the odds’ vote

    04:04
  • UP NEXT

    Fortune announces world’s top-earning companies for 2022

    02:40

  • Biden administration sues Idaho over state’s near total abortion ban

    04:03

  • Senate passed PACT Act, providing health care to veterans exposed to burn pits

    03:30

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All