IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Mysterious stingray pregnancy leaves many to wonder if shark is father

    04:00
  • Now Playing

    Kansas City parade eyewitness recalls moments of terror 

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Sonar equipment finds human remains of men missing for 40 years

    00:49

  • Las Vegas braces for massive security operation ahead of Super Bowl

    01:34

  • New York nonprofit teaches culinary skills to formerly incarcerated youth

    03:14

  • New York nonprofit teaches culinary skills to formerly incarcerated youth

    03:09

  • Tucker Carlson releases interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin

    02:27

  • Survivor recalls deadly Turkey earthquake one year later

    03:28

  • Investigation finds U.S. prison labor linked to popular food brands

    04:38

  • Legacy of choreographer Alvin Ailey lives on at his New York dance theatre

    03:56

  • Syphilis rates in the U.S. up 80% since 2018

    03:27

  • 'No change, no accountability': Mother reacts to social media reform hearing

    03:56

  • 'This is a revolution': Doctor discusses Neuralink brain interface impact on paralysis

    03:49

  • Millions under flood alerts as two strong storms to hit West Coast

    02:37

  • How wind and solar are leading the future of clean energy

    03:08

  • Study shows flooding in San Diego amplified by climate change

    02:19

  • Will climate change ever be a bipartisan issue?

    04:46

  • Supreme Court denies death row inmate's request to halt lethal gas execution

    00:44

  • ‘It’s really unusual’: Commentator discusses health of senior royals

    02:18

  • Kenyan pastor accused of cult that lures hundreds to their death

    02:25

NBC News NOW

Kansas City parade eyewitness recalls moments of terror 

04:26

Manny Abarca IV and his 5-year-old daughter were eyewitnesses to the shooting that emerged during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade. NBC News' Gadi Schwartz reveals some perspective on a day meant for celebration that turned into a day of fear.Feb. 15, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Mysterious stingray pregnancy leaves many to wonder if shark is father

    04:00
  • Now Playing

    Kansas City parade eyewitness recalls moments of terror 

    04:26
  • UP NEXT

    Sonar equipment finds human remains of men missing for 40 years

    00:49

  • Las Vegas braces for massive security operation ahead of Super Bowl

    01:34

  • New York nonprofit teaches culinary skills to formerly incarcerated youth

    03:14

  • New York nonprofit teaches culinary skills to formerly incarcerated youth

    03:09
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All