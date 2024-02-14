IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

NBC News NOW

‘It’s not safe anymore’: Witness at Kansas City parade shooting

01:59

A witness described the shooting scene at the Chiefs victory parade in Kansas City. “All we could think about was protecting our children,” said the witness. Multiple people were taken to the hospital after the incident.Feb. 14, 2024

