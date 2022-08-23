IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Kansas recount confirms vote to keep abortion rights in state constitution

Kansas officials recently wrapped up a partial recount confirming the vote to keep abortion rights in the state constitution. The recount was brought on by two anti-abortion activists who cited allegations of fraud after voters widely rejected the amendment. NBC News' Chloe Atkins reports. Aug. 23, 2022

