NBC News NOW

Kanye West ends Yeezy partnership with Gap

05:49

Kanye West is speaking out after terminating his deal with Gap, accusing the brand of not following through on their contract to build dedicated stores for his fashion line Yeezy. NBC News’ Ellison Barber has the details. Sept. 16, 2022

