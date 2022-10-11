IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
NBC News NOW

Kanye West suspended from Twitter, Instagram over antisemitic comments 

05:39

Rapper Kanye West has been suspended on Twitter and Instagram after making antisemitic remarks over the weekend. West then continued to share a bizarre 30-minute video on YouTube. NBC News' Gadi Schwartz has the details. Oct. 11, 2022

