Karen Bass wins L.A. mayor's race

- Now Playing
Karen Bass wins L.A. mayor's race00:46
- UP NEXT
Republicans battle for House, Senate leadership04:15
NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs as winner of Arizona governor's race04:33
Trump set to announce White House bid as Katie Hobbs wins in AZ02:48
Hobbs defeats Lake for Arizona governor01:47
With Senate control decided, Republicans 'have the most to be nervous about' in Georgia runoff03:16
Steve Kornacki: Republicans lost in states that will be ‘critical in 2024’05:05
Warren: Democratic midterm victory 'belongs to Joe Biden'02:05
Chuck Todd weighs in on the results of Biden’s first midterms02:31
Democrats maintain control of Senate after crucial win in Nevada01:44
Biden reacts to Democrats maintaining control of Senate02:48
Schumer calls Democrats maintaining control of the Senate 'a victory and a vindication'01:09
Democrats maintain control of Senate with Cortez Masto's win in Nevada00:28
Watch: Mark Kelly gives victory speech after re-election to Arizona's Senate seat07:11
Democrats one seat away from keeping control of Senate02:18
'Workers talking to workers': Culinary union makes heavy lift for Democrats in Nevada05:59
Titus battles back from redrawn district to build on Democratic wins in Nevada04:08
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon's governor race01:03
Republican Lombardo defeats Sisolak in Nevada governor's race01:32
Key Arizona races still too early to call03:55
- Now Playing
Karen Bass wins L.A. mayor's race00:46
- UP NEXT
Republicans battle for House, Senate leadership04:15
NBC News projects Democrat Katie Hobbs as winner of Arizona governor's race04:33
Trump set to announce White House bid as Katie Hobbs wins in AZ02:48
Hobbs defeats Lake for Arizona governor01:47
With Senate control decided, Republicans 'have the most to be nervous about' in Georgia runoff03:16
Play All