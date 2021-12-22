Kellogg's workers ratify tentative contract after strike
06:31
The union representing employees at Kellogg’s has voted to ratify a tentative contract after 77 days on strike, with labor reps saying the deal involves “no concessions” on the part of members. Daniel Osborn, president of the Omaha chapter of BCTGM, the union representing the workers, talks with NBC News’ Joshua Johnson about the deal. Dec. 22, 2021
