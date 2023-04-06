IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

HAPPENING NOW: Tennessee Republicans are voting to expel Democratic lawmakers over anti-gun violence protests

NBC News NOW

Kemba Walden discusses significance of being first Black woman serving as National Cyber Director

04:46

NBC’s Julia Ainsley sat down with the new acting National Cyber Director Kemba Walden, who is the first Black woman to hold the position, to discuss one of her personal goals of protecting people of color and other marginalized communities online. April 6, 2023

Best of NBC News

