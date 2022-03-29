Kentucky 11-year-old publishes kids' perspective newspaper

Audrey Neel, an 11-year-old in Kentucky, is the editor and publisher of her own newspaper, the Owensboro Kids Chronicle. Neel has been writing and distributing her monthly paper featuring sports and nature since last October. March 29, 2022
