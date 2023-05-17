IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kentucky A.G. Daniel Cameron will face Gov. Andy Beshear in state’s gubernatorial race

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    High mortality rate among Black Americans has caused 1.63 million excess deaths over two decades

    03:58

  • Twitter CEO Elon Musk addresses conspiracy theories in CNBC interview

    02:25

  • Supreme Court to hear case on document access tied to Trump’s D.C. hotel

    04:18

  • New polling shows Kentucky AG Cameron ahead in GOP primary for governor

    02:26

  • U.N. will commemorate 75th anniversary of Palestinian’s ‘Nakba’

    03:23

  • New research may reveal why Lyme disease causes chronic symptoms for some

    03:35

  • What happens now that Title 42 has ended?

    03:47

  • How Chicago is preparing for the end of Title 42

    03:13

  • Daniel Penny in police custody over the death of Jordan Neely

    02:45

  • CDC monitoring cases of drug-resistant ringworm

    02:46

  • What’s the difference between Title 42 and Title 8?

    03:38

  • Trump doubles down on 2020 fraud claims during presidential town hall

    04:24

  • Biden blames Republicans for ‘holding economy hostage’ over debt ceiling

    03:55

  • Rep. Santos vows to ‘fight the witch hunt’ after 13-count federal indictment

    04:27

  • What impact could ending Title 42 have on border cities?

    04:12

  • April inflation report shows consumer prices for all items rises 0.4%

    04:27

  • Israel launches deadly airstrikes in Gaza for second day

    03:19

  • Border cities brace for migrant surge ahead of Title 42's end

    04:18

  • Biden and congressional leaders at impasse on debt ceiling after ‘tense’ meeting

    05:28

NBC News NOW

Kentucky A.G. Daniel Cameron will face Gov. Andy Beshear in state’s gubernatorial race

04:07

Attorney General Daniel Cameron won the Republican primary for Kentucky governor and will face Gov. Andy Beshear in November. NBC News’ Dasha Burns looks at if former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Cameron was a decisive factor in the race and the results of the election for secretary of state.May 17, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Kentucky A.G. Daniel Cameron will face Gov. Andy Beshear in state’s gubernatorial race

    04:07
  • UP NEXT

    High mortality rate among Black Americans has caused 1.63 million excess deaths over two decades

    03:58

  • Twitter CEO Elon Musk addresses conspiracy theories in CNBC interview

    02:25

  • Supreme Court to hear case on document access tied to Trump’s D.C. hotel

    04:18

  • New polling shows Kentucky AG Cameron ahead in GOP primary for governor

    02:26

  • U.N. will commemorate 75th anniversary of Palestinian’s ‘Nakba’

    03:23

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All