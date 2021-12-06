Kentucky Derby winning horse dies after workout routine
00:18
Share this -
copied
Kentucky Derby-winner Medina Spirit collapsed and died after a workout at Santa Anita Park in California. The horse’s trainer Bob Baffert says the cause of death was a heart attack. Spirit failed a drug test after the derby win in 2021 resulting in Baffert being suspended. Dec. 6, 2021
Kentucky Derby winning horse dies after workout routine
00:18
Jussie Smollett takes stand in his criminal trial
03:34
Better.com under scrutiny after 900 workers laid off in single video call
01:49
DOJ lawsuit claims new Texas maps discriminate against minority voters
02:41
How Apple's 'self-service repair' program sheds light on right to repair laws